Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.22/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 53.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 61.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.95/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.08/g, a difference of $1.13/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.82/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.57/g.

"Average gasoline prices fell in 46 states over the last week, with diesel declining in 49, pushing the national average to its lowest level since mid-March," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The declines came despite a turbulent week, as fresh attacks were traded between the U.S. and Iran before both sides agreed to halt hostilities just in time Sunday, preventing what could have been a significant spike in oil prices.

For now, GasBuddy anticipates the national average will continue drifting lower this week, though the situation remains anything but predictable. A handful of price-cycling states could see prices jump ahead of the July 4 holiday, while many states that already cycled higher last week should see prices fall back down. Motorists in non-cycling states are likely to see continued relief, but the fragile nature of the U.S.-Iran situation means the outlook could shift quickly."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today. The national average is down 55.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 64.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.876 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

June 29, 2025: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

June 29, 2024: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

June 29, 2023: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

June 29, 2022: $4.31/g (U.S. Average: $4.85/g)

June 29, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.29/g, down 15.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.44/g.

Tennessee- $3.34/g, down 14.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.48/g.

Huntsville- $3.40/g, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.49/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.