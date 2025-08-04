Local Gas Prices Fall Nearly 10 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.59/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 4.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 41.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.44/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.43/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.68/g.

“It was another relatively tame week at the pump, with the national average inching up for the second straight week as oil prices briefly touched the $70 per barrel mark before sliding late in the week on news that OPEC+ will raise oil production again in September,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While price cycling led gas prices in some states to see double-digit increases or decreases, most saw only modest fluctuations. With OPEC+ now fully restoring production to 2023 levels— and fresh economic concerns arising from a weak jobs report and renewed tariff threats—oil prices may continue to face headwinds, potentially paving the way for a decline in gas prices in the weeks ahead.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today. The national average is up 1.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.708 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 4, 2024: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

August 4, 2023: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 4, 2022: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $4.09/g)

August 4, 2021: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

August 4, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 4, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

August 4, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

August 4, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 4, 2016: $1.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 4, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.74/g, unchanged from last week's $2.74/g.

Tennessee- $2.73/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.76/g.

Huntsville- $2.73/g, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

