Gas Prices Fall Nearly 15 Cents A Gallon Just In Time For Labor Day Travel

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 14.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.75/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 20.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 54.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.67 per gallon, a multi-year low.

"It seems fitting that, in the run-up to Labor Day, the national average has fallen for four straight weeks to its lowest point since February, giving Americans one last chance to hit the road with gas prices being less of a factor," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.62/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.19/g, a difference of 57.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $0.30/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $3.89/g.

"GasBuddy is now tracking eight states where average gas prices are already below the $3 per gallon mark, along with nearly 20% of gas stations in the country selling gasoline at $2.99 or lower," De Hann added. "These numbers will continue to look better every week as we move into fall. GasBuddy's Labor Day travel forecast, to be released tomorrow, will provide more good news about the millions of dollars Americans who are road-tripping will save compared to last year."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today. The national average is down 20.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 26, 2023: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

August 26, 2022: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

August 26, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

August 26, 2020: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

August 26, 2019: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

August 26, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 26, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

August 26, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

August 26, 2015: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

August 26, 2014: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.91/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g.

Tennessee- $2.89/g, down 10.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.

Huntsville- $3.00/g, down 8.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.