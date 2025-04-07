Gas Prices Fall Slightly Over The Past Week, Dropping About 5 Cents A Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 16.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 51.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"While the national average price of gasoline saw its largest weekly gain of the year, it likely won’t last long, as oil prices have plummeted amid growing concerns about the global economy following the U.S. announcement of some of the most significant tariffs in over a century, along with OPEC+ restoring oil production faster than anticipated," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.53/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.97/g, a difference of 44.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.45/g while the highest was $5.11/g, a difference of $2.66/g.

"In addition to falling oil prices, the stock market has dropped sharply, and the risk of a recession has increased— raising the likelihood of reduced global energy and oil demand, which is sending prices lower," De Haan added. "As a result, motorists can expect gas prices to begin falling nearly coast-to-coast, with oil now at its lowest level since the early days of the pandemic in 2021. If tariffs aren’t scaled back soon, the national average could fall below $3 per gallon in the weeks ahead, with no clear indication of how long it might stay there as market volatility persists."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g today. The national average is up 13.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 35.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has increased 3.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.594 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

April 7, 2024: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

April 7, 2023: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

April 7, 2022: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $4.14/g)

April 7, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 7, 2020: $1.60/g (U.S. Average: $1.89/g)

April 7, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

April 7, 2018: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 7, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 7, 2016: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

April 7, 2015: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.80/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.

Tennessee- $2.76/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.

Huntsville- $2.85/g, up 10.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74/g.

