Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.64/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.49/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.25/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.74/g.

“The national average saw a slight increase last week, primarily driven by states that experienced price cycling just ahead of the switch back to winter gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Florida, Ohio, Michigan, and Maryland— all states known for routine price cycling— saw double-digit jumps to average gas prices. Now that much of the nation has begun the transition to cheaper winter gasoline and with driving demand seasonally tapering off as temperatures dip, gas prices face additional downward pressure. We're still on track to potentially see the national average fall below $3 per gallon for the first time in years this autumn.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.665 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

September 22, 2024: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

September 22, 2023: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

September 22, 2022: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

September 22, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 22, 2020: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 22, 2019: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 22, 2018: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 22, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 22, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 22, 2015: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.76/g, unchanged from last week's $2.76/g.

Tennessee- $2.75/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74/g.

Huntsville- $2.73/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.75/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.