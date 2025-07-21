Gas Prices In Chattanooga Fall Nearly Seven Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.64/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.44/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 65.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.29/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

“The national average price of gasoline slipped slightly over the last week, falling alongside oil, which dropped more than $2 per barrel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, a few states— including Florida, Nebraska, and Indiana— bucked the trend, posting double-digit increases per gallon. These areas are prone to a phenomenon known as price cycling, where prices can spike and plunge every couple of weeks even if wholesale costs remain mostly unchanged. While I don’t expect major movement in the national average as we approach August, states impacted by price cycling will likely continue to experience more volatile price swings, while others will see relative stability.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.693 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

July 21, 2024: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 21, 2023: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

July 21, 2022: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $4.42/g)

July 21, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 21, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 21, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 21, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

July 21, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

July 21, 2016: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 21, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.72/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

Tennessee- $2.73/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.

Huntsville- $2.73/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.