Gas Prices Reverse Course, Bounce Back Up Nine Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 27.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.17/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.83/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.66/g.

"The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82/g today. The national average is up 26.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 21, 2022: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

August 21, 2021: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 21, 2020: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 21, 2019: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 21, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

August 21, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 21, 2016: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 21, 2015: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

August 21, 2014: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 21, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.36/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.35/g.

Tennessee- $3.46/g, up 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.40/g.

Huntsville- $3.46/g, up 6.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.40/g.

