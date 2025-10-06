Gas Prices Reverse Trend, Jump Up 10 Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.68/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.41/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.37/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.32/g.

“While the national average slipped slightly over the last week, it’s once again been a mixed bag depending on where you fill up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gas prices cycled upward in Ohio and Michigan, declined in Indiana and Delaware, and pain is about to return to California and neighboring states following last week’s refinery fire outside Los Angeles. While OPEC again agreed over the weekend to boost oil production for November, the real story for motorists has been regional variation— especially in areas served by California's supply system. Though the damage from the fire appears limited, the West Coast is likely to see prices climb, while most other areas can expect relative stability or slight declines.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today. The national average is down 10.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.663 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

October 6, 2024: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

October 6, 2023: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

October 6, 2022: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

October 6, 2021: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

October 6, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 6, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

October 6, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 6, 2017: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

October 6, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g) October 6, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.72/g, unchanged from last week's $2.72/g.

Tennessee- $2.73/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.

Huntsville- $2.67/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.71/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.