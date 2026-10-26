Gas Prices Rise Eight Cents A Gallon Locally Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 19.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.20/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 4.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.340 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.19/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.15/g while the highest was $5.55/g, a difference of $2.40/g.

“Average gasoline prices fell in a majority of states over the last week, though a fresh spike in the Great Lakes driven by a regional refinery issue nearly offset the broader decline, with that situation now beginning to clear up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Diesel edged modestly higher nationally, and with the national average for gasoline likely to remain above $4 per gallon and diesel above $6 heading into the U.S. election, the relief motorists and policymakers have been hoping for remains elusive — even as states have moved to cut fuel taxes and the Trump administration has pulled virtually every lever available. Oil eased somewhat in Sunday trading, with WTI hovering just above $102 per barrel and Brent near $115, as markets weighed continued Strait of Hormuz uncertainty against OPEC’s latest demand revisions.”

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.24/g today. The national average is down 22.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.24/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

October 26, 2025: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

October 26, 2024: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

October 26, 2023: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

October 26, 2022: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

October 26, 2021: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.78/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.75/g.

Tennessee- $3.78/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.78/g.

Huntsville- $3.78/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.83/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.