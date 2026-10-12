Gas Prices Rise Just Over Eight Cents A Gallon Locally In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.21/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.58/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of 81.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.51/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.78/g.

“More states saw average gasoline prices decline than rise over the last week, with diesel falling approximately 5 cents per gallon nationally. On the policy front, the Trump administration’s proposed diesel deal raises more questions than it answers, and I remain skeptical that it will deliver significant relief to the trucking industry and consumers who depend on diesel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Meanwhile, Hurricane Isaias has passed, but we are awaiting updates on two refineries that were in its path, the outcome of which could impact the supply picture in the days ahead. For now, the trend is cautiously in the right direction for motorists, but between hurricane season and continued geopolitical uncertainty, it is far too early to declare the pressure on fuel prices resolved.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.29/g today. The national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.28/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.248 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

October 12, 2025: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

October 12, 2024: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

October 12, 2023: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

October 12, 2022: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

October 12, 2021: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.90/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.88/g.

Tennessee- $3.91/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g.

Huntsville- $3.91/g, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.98/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.