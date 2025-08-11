Gas Prices Rise Over 12 Cents A Gallon Locally Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 4.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 14.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.46/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of 53.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.37/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.32/g.

“After rising for two straight weeks, the national average price of gasoline saw a slight decline in the last week as oil prices fell below $64 per barrel, paving the way for prices to ease in most states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Price-cycling markets again saw the largest weekly swings, with Florida and Michigan cycling upward, while Indiana and Ohio experienced sharp declines but may be due for jumps this week. As we approach the peak of hurricane season, forecasts are showing favorable conditions for tropical development, so we’ll be watching closely for any potential impact on supply and prices as Labor Day nears.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today. The national average is down 7.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.690 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 11, 2024: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

August 11, 2023: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

August 11, 2022: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.95/g)

August 11, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

August 11, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 11, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

August 11, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

August 11, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

August 11, 2016: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

August 11, 2015: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.71/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74/g.

Tennessee- $2.75/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

Huntsville- $2.78/g, up 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

