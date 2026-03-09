Gas Prices Rise Sharply, Up Over 52 Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 52.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.00/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 47.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 51.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.29/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.37/g while the highest was $3.59/g, a difference of $1.22/g.

“In just a week, consumers have seen gasoline prices surge at one of the fastest rates in years after oil prices spiked following U.S. strikes on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. With additional attacks across the Middle East over the weekend pushing oil above $100 per barrel for the first time in years, fuel markets are now rapidly recalibrating to the risk of prolonged disruption to global supply flows.” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“As a result, gasoline prices in many states could climb another 20 to 50 cents per gallon this week, with price-cycling markets potentially seeing increases as early as today. Diesel may rise even more sharply, with increases of 35 to 75 cents per gallon possible as global distillate markets react. While the situation remains highly fluid, consumers are already beginning to feel the impact as energy markets adjust to this sudden escalation.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 51.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45/g today. The national average is up 54.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 85.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.599 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

March 9, 2025: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

March 9, 2024: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

March 9, 2023: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

March 9, 2022: $4.12/g (U.S. Average: $4.32/g)

March 9, 2021: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.93/g, up 34.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.58/g.

Tennessee- $3.00/g, up 45.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.55/g.

Huntsville- $2.99/g, up 39.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.59/g.

