Gas Prices Spike Locally, Rising 19 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 19.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.76/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 2.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.52/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.00/g, a difference of 48.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.38/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.73/g.

"With Israel and Iran trading attacks over the past week, oil prices have continued to climb—and gasoline prices are following suit, rising at a pace we haven’t seen since last summer. Few pumps have been immune, with nearly all states seeing gas prices rise over the last week. Additionally, average diesel prices recorded their largest weekly jump since August 2023," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Now, with the U.S. launching attacks on Iran, oil prices are likely to continue trending higher. That said, I do not expect the apocalyptic spikes being circulated by some so-called influencers on social media—many of which are wildly inaccurate," De Haan added. "For now, motorists should anticipate a continued steady climb in prices, with the national average likely to increase another 7 to 15 cents this week, while diesel could rise by 10 to 20 cents."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 23.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 16.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.649 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

June 23, 2024: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

June 23, 2023: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

June 23, 2022: $4.44/g (U.S. Average: $4.94/g)

June 23, 2021: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 23, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

June 23, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

June 23, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

June 23, 2017: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

June 23, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

June 23, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.83/g, up 17.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66/g.

Tennessee- $2.83/g, up 17.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.65/g.

Huntsville- $2.78/g, up 8.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.

