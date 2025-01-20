Gas Prices Spike Nearly 14 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 4.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.44/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.97/g, a difference of 53.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.39/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

"It was only a matter of time before the national average began to rise, with oil prices last week reaching their highest level since July. Diesel prices have also jumped, driven by cold weather that has boosted heating oil demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"In addition, with President Trump's inauguration tomorrow, there could be price impacts depending on the executive orders he is preparing to sign," De Hann added. "We'll be closely monitoring potential impacts from any orders, while the threat of tariffs and possible retribution from Canada remain top of mind. However, the current increase is not yet the traditional seasonal rise, which is also likely to push prices higher and could begin in a few weeks."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is up 4.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has increased 8.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.606 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

January 20, 2024: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

January 20, 2023: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

January 20, 2022: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 20, 2021: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

January 20, 2020: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 20, 2019: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 20, 2018: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 20, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

January 20, 2016: $1.58/g (U.S. Average: $1.87/g)

January 20, 2015: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.75/g, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72/g.

Tennessee- $2.77/g, up 7.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69/g.

Huntsville- $2.77/g, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.