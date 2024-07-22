Gas Prices Stay Relatively Stable, Rising Less Than 3 Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.

"Most of the country has seen a reprieve from rising gasoline prices, thanks to weaker-than-expected gasoline demand, building supplies and a quiet period in the tropics," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While a good portion of the nation saw average gas prices decline, severe weather completely knocked out power to a major refinery outside Chicago early last week, immediately impacting gasoline supplies to Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan, and pushing prices up considerably. We've often said how critical refineries are, and with a long power outage, we're seeing the impact very quickly, but relief will eventually arrive. For now, as we approach the end of summer vacations, I'm hopeful gas prices will continue to edge slightly lower in the week ahead."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.76/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.38/g, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.65/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.54/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47/g today. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

July 22, 2023: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

July 22, 2022: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $4.38/g)

July 22, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

July 22, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 22, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 22, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

July 22, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

July 22, 2016: $1.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 22, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 22, 2014: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.00/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.

Tennessee- $3.10/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.

Huntsville- $3.14/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.18/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.