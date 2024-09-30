Gas Prices Stay Steady In Chattanooga Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen just 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 47.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 1.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.54 per gallon.

"Another week brings a mixed bag at the gas pump, with gas prices declining in slightly more than half of U.S. states while others have seen increases due to some refinery snags and maintenance that have emerged, temporarily delaying declines in some areas. Meanwhile, GasBuddy data shows 18 states with sub-$3 per gallon average gas prices, a count that should certainly rise over the next few weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.41/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.39/g while the highest was $8.70/g, a difference of $6.31/g.

"While Hurricane Helene left feet of rain behind and some states are seeing challenges in getting gasoline to stations, the storm did not broadly impact fuel production," De Haan added. "For now, with oil prices falling back below $70 per barrel, the national average may be a bit stuck in the low $3s until fall maintenance wraps up, which could help bring a sub-$3 national average later this fall."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today. The national average is down 15.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 63.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

September 30, 2023: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

September 30, 2022: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

September 30, 2021: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 30, 2020: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 30, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 30, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 30, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

September 30, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

September 30, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

September 30, 2014: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.74/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.75/g.

Tennessee- $2.74/g, unchanged from last week's $2.74/g.

Huntsville- $2.79/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.80/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.