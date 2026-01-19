Gas Prices Up 8.5 Cents A Gallon In Chattanooga Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.18/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 91.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.08/g while the highest was $3.49/g, a difference of $1.41/g.

“After seven straight weeks of declines, the national average price of gasoline has moved higher, breaking the streak as oil prices have climbed back near $60 per barrel after dipping into the mid-$50s,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“There’s still a window of opportunity to revisit—or even beat—recent gas price lows, but that window will begin to close soon. California will soon start transitioning back to cleaner summer gasoline, with most of the rest of the country following in a little over a month. However, with a surplus of winter gasoline built up after large inventory increases in recent weeks, we’re likely to see localized discounts as that fuel is cleared from the system before the seasonal rise becomes more organized in the weeks ahead.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.76/g today. The national average is down 8.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.465 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

January 19, 2025: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

January 19, 2024: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

January 19, 2023: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

January 19, 2022: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 19, 2021: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.42/g, up 8.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.33/g.

Tennessee- $2.47/g, up 8.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.38/g.

Huntsville- $2.50/g, up 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.44/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.