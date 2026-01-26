Local Gas Prices Up Just Over 12 Cents A Gallon At The Pump Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.54/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.19/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.77/g, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.15/g while the highest was $3.39/g, a difference of $1.24/g.

“Average gasoline prices have jumped for a second straight week as oil prices have climbed back above the $60-per-barrel mark amid ongoing geopolitical tensions,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“New sanctions on Iran’s oil are making it more difficult for those barrels to reach the market, tightening supply, while the major winter storm that sent temperatures plunging is also likely to impact refineries, causing disruptions and reduced output. Diesel prices have jumped as colder weather boosts demand for heating oil, a combination that could keep both gasoline and diesel prices moving higher in the week ahead.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84/g today. The national average is up 3.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 23.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 7.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.543 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

January 26, 2025: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

January 26, 2024: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

January 26, 2023: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

January 26, 2022: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

January 26, 2021: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.40/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.42/g.

Tennessee- $2.52/g, up 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.47/g.

Huntsville- $2.48/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.50/g.

