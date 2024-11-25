Gas Prices Rise Slightly Over The Past Week, Bumping Up Nearly 5 Cents

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 11.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.503 per gallon.

"Ahead of Thanksgiving, motorists continue to be teased by the prospect of a $2.99 per gallon national average, a level now seen in 32 states. But for the last few weeks, the stars just haven’t quite aligned," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Last week, Russia's threats after Ukraine used long-range U.S. missiles pushed oil prices back above $70 per barrel. Now, some promotions ahead of Thanksgiving are pushing gas prices back down, even as oil remains elevated."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.41/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 48.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.33/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.66/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01/g today. The national average is down 11.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 23.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"For now, we're just pennies away from the national average falling to $2.99, but for a third year, we may again fall short," De Haan added. "As Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, we're seeing the lowest national average price of gasoline since 2021, with a far better economic picture than when gas prices were last this low."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 25, 2023: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

November 25, 2022: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

November 25, 2021: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

November 25, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 25, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 25, 2018: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

November 25, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

November 25, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 25, 2015: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

November 25, 2014: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.62/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.63/g.

Tennessee- $2.68/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66/g.

Huntsville- $2.74/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.75/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at prices.GasBuddy.com.