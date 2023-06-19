HCSO Enters The Tennessee Highway Safety Offices’ 3rd Annual Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is hosting their 19th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge and as part of this event, they are hosting the 3rd Annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest for Tennessee.

The Best-Looking Cruiser Contest allows all law enforcement agencies in Tennessee to submit a photograph of their patrol vehicle for a state-wide vote.

This year’s HCSO photograph submission showcases one of our new 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe K-9 vehicles and was shot on location in front of the historic entrance to Point Park on Lookout Mountain. Our submission continues Sheriff Austin Garrett’s vision to utilize this contest to not only highlight one of our fleet vehicles, but one of our local historic sites as well.

“This year’s HCSO photo submission highlights historic Lookout Mountain and the beautiful, yet solemn memorial grounds at Point Park which is operated and maintained by the National Park Service. The iconic castle entryway to Point Park served as a unique backdrop for this year’s submission to the 3rd Annual Tennessee Highway Safety’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.

Voting begins today, Monday, June 19th and will conclude on Friday, June 30th. This photo contest is open to the public and in order to vote, please visit the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s website at tntrafficsafety.org/cruiser-voting-2023 and follow the instructions. Each voter will be required to select their top three choices and enter an email.