Highway 27's Fourth Street Exit Is In Full Bloom Thanks To Inaugural Investors

The Tennessee Interstate Conservancy proudly announces that maintenance and beautification efforts are in full bloom at the Fourth Street exit on Highway 27 in Chattanooga.

The Fourth Street exit was selected as the inaugural site because it serves as the primary gateway into downtown Chattanooga. As thousands of residents and visitors travel this corridor daily, this exit provides a powerful first impression of the city’s vibrancy and economic strength.

Thanks to the visionary leadership of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County — and the generous investment of inaugural private partners — this full interstate project is now underway.

“This pilot project represents what is possible when public and private sector partners come together with a shared vision,” said leadership from The Tennessee Interstate Conservancy. “By investing in the beautification and long-term maintenance of our interstate gateways, we are not only enhancing aesthetic appeal—we are strengthening economic development, tourism, and community pride across our state.”

The Fourth Street initiative will serve as a scalable model for future interstate beautification projects throughout Tennessee. By establishing a sustainable framework for funding, maintenance, and design excellence, the Conservancy aims to elevate the visual and economic impact of key interstate corridors statewide. Next in its plan is the beautification of the Martin Luther King Boulevard Exit with further plans to move up the I-75 corridor to Knoxville, TN.

As the gateway to downtown Chattanooga, the revitalized Fourth Street exit signals a new chapter—one where Tennessee’s infrastructure reflects the excellence, hospitality, and opportunity found within its cities.

The Tennessee Interstate Conservancy extends sincere gratitude to the following founding partners whose early investment made this pilot possible: 3H Group, Inc, Benwood Foundation, Bob Corker, Elder’s Ace Hardware, HHM, Long of Chattanooga, Lyndhurst Foundation, Maclellan Foundation, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Ruby Falls, The Chattanooga Lookouts, The Tennessee Aquarium, and Vision Hospitality Group Inc.

For more information about partnership opportunities or future projects, please contact The Tennessee Interstate Conservancy. Donations towards the project can be made online at tennesseeinterstateconservancy.org.