Interstate Construction Halted Across Tennessee For Easter Holiday Travel

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel.

TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures beginning Thursday, April 2, at 6:00 p.m. through Monday, April 6, at 6:00 a.m.

This will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists traveling across the state this upcoming holiday weekend.

Motorists can expect to encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in construction zones, and reduced speed limits will still be in effect.

For the safety of everyone traveling and working on the roadways, motorists are urged to adhere to all posted speed limits, especially in work zones. Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary roadway layout and will be enforced. Please also move over and slow down for HELP Units and other first responders assisting motorists.

Do your part to keep yourself and TDOT road workers safe.

Check TDOT SmartWay in advance and Know BEFORE You Go, secure your phone in a Hands-Free device, and Work With Us by moving over and slowing down when you see vehicles with flashing lights.