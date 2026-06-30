Holiday Travelers In Tennessee Won’t Be Delayed By Interstate Construction

Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstate and state routes from noon on Thursday, July 2, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

AAA predicts most travelers will drive to their destinations this year, with 1.4 million Tennesseans hitting the road.

“With so many people driving on and around the Fourth of July, we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without delays,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid, P.E. “We are suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time. Be mindful that our HELP Trucks will be on patrol in urban and rural areas and drivers must obey the law by moving over and slowing down for all emergency vehicles on the side of the road.”

Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will remain in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums.

Get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for statewide travel information. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.