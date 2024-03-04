Local Gas Prices Bounce Back Up 7 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 15.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.03 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.75/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.29/g, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.39/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

"A majority of the nation's 50 states have seen gasoline prices rise, with the national average posting a gain for the second straight week, a trend that is hardly susprising for this time of year, and will likely continue as the entire nation has now made the first step toward summer gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The pinch at the pump has been manageable for now, with prices about 30 cents higher than mid-January, but that will likely change as we enter the madness we tend to see in March with refinery maintenance hitting its peak, impacting how much gasoline can be produced as we make the changeover to the summer blends. This always crimps supply, leading to further gas price increases."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34/g today. The national average is up 22.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

March 4, 2023: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

March 4, 2022: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

March 4, 2021: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

March 4, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

March 4, 2019: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 4, 2018: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 4, 2017: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 4, 2016: $1.58/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 4, 2015: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 4, 2014: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.92/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.91/g.

Tennessee- $2.99/g, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.92/g.

Huntsville- $3.04/g, up 8.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.95/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com.