Local Gas Prices Continue Their Summer Climb, Rising Nearly Seven Cents A Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 26.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.81 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.82/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.79/g, a difference of 97.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

"The national average price of gasoline has nudged higher over the last week as oil prices have continued to push toward multi-month highs. While it looks like this recent rise could be restrained for now, Hurricane Beryl is a stark reminder that hurricane season could play a role in prices in the weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For now, we'll likely continue to see some fluctuations in either direction with the national average moving up, but as we approach August and the peak of hurricane season, there remains a risk that the national average could surge temporarily if we see a major storm in the wrong place."

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.46/g today. The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

July 8, 2023: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

July 8, 2022: $4.14/g (U.S. Average: $4.70/g)

July 8, 2021: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

July 8, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 8, 2019: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 8, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

July 8, 2017: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 8, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 8, 2015: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 8, 2014: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.03/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.

Tennessee- $3.15/g, up 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.

Huntsville- $3.14/g, up 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.

