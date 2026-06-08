Local Gas Prices Continue To Drop, Down 26 Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 26.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 74.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 81.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.05/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.07/g, a difference of $1.02/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.05/g while the highest was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.94/g.

"Average gasoline prices declined in virtually every state over the last week as oil prices continued to fall, with crude approaching $90 per barrel and refiners ramping up output following seasonal maintenance," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The combination of lower oil costs and improving refinery runs has kept downward pressure on pump prices, giving motorists a welcome reprieve. However, the future of prices remains murky. With the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed, global oil supplies continue to tighten, and any further deterioration in the situation could send prices sharply higher. For now, motorists may enjoy the savings at the pump, but the risk of a significant reversal has not gone away."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09/g today. The national average is down 45.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 13.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.299 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

June 8, 2025: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

June 8, 2024: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

June 8, 2023: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

June 8, 2022: $4.58/g (U.S. Average: $4.98/g)

June 8, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.72/g, down 22.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.94/g.

Tennessee- $3.72/g, down 19.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.92/g.

Huntsville- $3.76/g, down 16.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.93/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.