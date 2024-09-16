Local Gas Prices Continue To Fall, Dropping Another 15 Cents A Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 46.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.57 per gallon- the lowest level since January, 2022, over 900 days ago.

"Gasoline prices continue to crumble across nearly the entire nation, with average prices below $3 per gallon in 18 states, with some 65,000 stations selling below that psychological mark. Diesel prices are also falling and are at their lowest level in nearly 1,000 days," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.32/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 57.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.32/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.87/g.

"With the change to winter gasoline happening today at most stations across the country, the outlook is bright for the national average to continue to make a run at falling to $2.99 per gallon for the first time since 2021," De Haan added. "But while nearly all states are seeing prices drop, refinery maintenance and some outages at California refineries have led to tight supply and rising prices—a situation I hope can be remedied by the end of the month and help California join in on the decline."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15/g today. The national average is down 26.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 70.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

September 16, 2023: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

September 16, 2022: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 16, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 16, 2020: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 16, 2019: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

September 16, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 16, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

September 16, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 16, 2015: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

September 16, 2014: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.78/g, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.

Tennessee- $2.68/g, down 10.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.

Huntsville- $2.82/g, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.89/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.