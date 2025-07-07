Chattanooga Gas Prices Continue To Fall, Dropping Six Cents A Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 6.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.54/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 6.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 58.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.37/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.96/g, a difference of 59.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.30/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.69/g.

"Nearly every state saw average gas prices decline for the second straight week, even as the nation celebrated July 4 with the lowest national average for Independence Day since 2020. That downward momentum may continue, as OPEC’s weekend decision to boost production by a larger-than-expected 548,000 barrels per day in August adds further pressure to oil prices—potentially accelerating supply builds," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "If tensions in the Middle East remain contained and the Gulf is spared from major hurricanes, the odds are improving that the national average could dip below $3 per gallon later this summer, but in the meantime we could see the national average falling to its lowest summer level since the pandemic."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is down 1.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.644 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

July 7, 2024: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

July 7, 2023: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

July 7, 2022: $4.16/g (U.S. Average: $4.73/g)

July 7, 2021: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

July 7, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 7, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 7, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 7, 2017: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 7, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 7, 2015: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.76/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

Tennessee- $2.72/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.75/g.

Huntsville- $2.72/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.

