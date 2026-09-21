Local Gas Prices Continue To Rise, Up Over 15 Cents In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.03/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 54.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.40/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.75/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.14/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.49/g while the highest was $5.09/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

"Average gasoline prices rose in virtually every state over the last week, with 45 states seeing increases of more than 3 cents per gallon, led by the Great Lakes region where refinery issues sent Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Wisconsin all up more than 30 cents per gallon," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Diesel rose in every state, with five states seeing increases exceeding 50 cents per gallon, as continued strikes on Russian oil refineries tighten global diesel supply- a pressure further amplified in the Great Lakes by regional refinery issues. Any broader directional change will depend heavily on overseas developments, and with new Houthi attacks and fresh U.S.-Iran escalations, the outlook remains deeply uncertain."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 18.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.44/g today. The national average is up 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.30/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 30.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.490 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

September 21, 2025: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

September 21, 2024: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 21, 2023: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

September 21, 2022: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 21, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $4.04/g, up 16.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.88/g.

Tennessee- $4.05/g, up 14.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.91/g.

Huntsville- $3.98/g, up 10.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.88/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.