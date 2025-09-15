Local Gas Prices Drop Just Over 10 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.67/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 6.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.49/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.34/g while the highest was $3.49/g, a difference of $1.15/g.

“While gas prices fell in more states than they rose last week, the West Coast continues to face challenges, with Oregon and Washington seeing some of the largest increases due to regional infrastructure issues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The good news is that the transition to cheaper winter gasoline begins tomorrow across most of the nation, and with improvements underway in the West Coast market, I expect that average gas prices will continue to decline in the weeks ahead in most states— assuming hurricane season remains quiet.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today. The national average is down 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.658 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

September 15, 2024: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

September 15, 2023: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

September 15, 2022: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

September 15, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 15, 2020: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 15, 2019: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

September 15, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 15, 2017: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

September 15, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 15, 2015: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.76/g, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.

Huntsville- $2.75/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.

