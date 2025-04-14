Chattanooga Gas Prices Drop Ten Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.56/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 68.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"After oil's sharp drop over the last couple of weeks— driven by concerns over the impact of U.S. tariffs and OPEC+ restoring production faster than expected— gasoline prices have posted a notable weekly decline, with nearly every state seeing prices fall," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.33/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 56.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.31/g while the highest was $5.11/g, a difference of $2.80/g.

"While I do expect gas prices to continue trending lower, any abrupt change in the current tariff situation could eventually bring the decline to a halt," De Hann added. "For now, the good news is that gas prices typically reach their yearly peak around April 10, so we may have already witnessed 'peak pain' at the pump for 2025. As refiners near the end of seasonal maintenance and supply begins to rise— and with the changeover to summer gasoline nearly complete— it's increasingly likely that gas prices have already hit their high for the year."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.546 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

April 14, 2024: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

April 14, 2023: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

April 14, 2022: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)

April 14, 2021: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

April 14, 2020: $1.51/g (U.S. Average: $1.82/g)

April 14, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

April 14, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

April 14, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 14, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

April 14, 2015: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.76/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.80/g.

Tennessee- $2.69/g, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.76/g.

Huntsville- $2.78/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.