Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.53/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 4.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 61.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen, driven by the final step in the transition to summer gasoline across wide portions of the country," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "This increase has nothing to do with politics or tariffs — which remain paused for now — but is instead the result of seasonality, and is something that happens almost every year."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.36/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 53.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.36/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.75/g.

"Concerns over refinery maintenance have been muted so far this year, largely due to broader concerns about the U.S. economy, and demand remains soft," De Haan added. "However, for those in the Northeastern U.S. who have enjoyed relatively low gas prices compared to the national average, the final step in the transition to summer gasoline is still a few weeks away. Once it occurs, they too will likely see prices rise. For areas that have already completed the switch, ongoing economic uncertainty will likely prevent further major increases— for now."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.549 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

March 24, 2024: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

March 24, 2023: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

March 24, 2022: $3.96/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

March 24, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 24, 2020: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

March 24, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

March 24, 2018: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 24, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 24, 2016: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

March 24, 2015: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.66/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.67/g.

Tennessee- $2.66/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.68/g.

Huntsville- $2.73/g, up 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.71/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.