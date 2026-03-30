Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall 11 Cents At The Pump Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 106.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 82.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.06/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 93.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.79/g while the highest was $6.44/g, a difference of $3.65/g.

“Gasoline and diesel prices continue to climb to multi-year highs as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz curtails the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil each day. The situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable, but upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist as long as global oil supplies are constrained by the continued disruption in the Strait,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“We’re likely to see the national average for gasoline push beyond the $4-per-gallon mark, while diesel could approach $6 per gallon and potentially set new records if conditions fail to improve. Americans have already spent nearly $8 billion more on gasoline over the past month, a trend that poses growing risks to the broader economy, while surging diesel prices may begin to reaccelerate inflation.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95/g today. The national average is up 97.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 14.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.369 per gallon, the highest level since July 27, 2022.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

March 30, 2025: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

March 30, 2024: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 30, 2023: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

March 30, 2022: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

March 30, 2021: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.53/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.57/g.

Tennessee- $3.60/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.63/g.

Huntsville- $3.63/g, up 6.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.57/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.