Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Another Six Cents At The Pump Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.48/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 8.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.32/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.79/g, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.10/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.79/g.

“Nearly every state saw average gas prices fall heading into Thanksgiving, with the national average dipping below $3 per gallon for several consecutive days—falling to $2.95/gal over the weekend, the lowest level since May 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With refinery maintenance largely complete and OPEC increasing oil production for December, oil prices have struggled. Combine those factors and you have a solid recipe for continued downward pressure on gas prices in the weeks ahead. A few dozen stations are already offering gas under $2 per gallon, and we could see that number grow as we move further into the holiday season. It couldn’t come at a better time for Americans—with relief arriving just as the holidays kick off.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95/g today. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.722 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

December 1, 2024: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

December 1, 2023: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 1, 2022: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

December 1, 2021: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

December 1, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

December 1, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

December 1, 2018: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 1, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

December 1, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 1, 2015: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.55/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.59/g.

Tennessee- $2.56/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.60/g.

Huntsville- $2.62/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.68/g.

