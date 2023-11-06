Local Gas Prices Fall Even Further, Dropping Nearly 11 Cents In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 33.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 32.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.38 per gallon.

"For the seventh straight week, we've seen the national average price of gasoline decline. With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks, with California likely soon falling below $5, while more states fall under $3. Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99/gal or cheaper, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.56/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 83.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.56/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.93/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38/g today. The national average is down 32.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 6, 2022: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

November 6, 2021: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 6, 2020: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 6, 2019: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

November 6, 2018: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

November 6, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

November 6, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

November 6, 2015: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 6, 2014: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

November 6, 2013: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.00/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

Tennessee- $3.00/g, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.

Huntsville- $2.99/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.05/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.