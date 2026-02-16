Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Just Over 12 Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.23/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.19/g, a difference of 96.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.09/g while the highest was $3.50/g, a difference of $1.41/g.

“The national average price of gasoline continues to grind higher, and while the pace of increases remains modest for now, upward momentum could accelerate in the coming weeks as refinery maintenance intensifies and the broader transition to summer gasoline begins,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“However, supply-side dynamics could temper that seasonal pressure. If OPEC+ proceeds with resuming production increases following its first-quarter pause, additional barrels could cap crude oil’s upside and limit the magnitude of the spring rally at the pump. That said, geopolitical tensions—particularly between the U.S. and Iran—remain an unpredictable variable, injecting risk into the outlook and leaving prices vulnerable to sudden shifts.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today. The national average is up 4.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.624 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

February 16, 2025: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

February 16, 2024: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

February 16, 2023: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

February 16, 2022: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

February 16, 2021: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.45/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.44/g.

Tennessee- $2.49/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.52/g.

Huntsville- $2.56/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.55/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

