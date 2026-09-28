Local Gas Prices Fall Just Over 16 Cents A Gallon At The Pump In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 16.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 27.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.66/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.38/g, a difference of 72.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.52/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.77/g.

"Average gasoline prices fell in slightly more than half of states over the last week, with the Great Lakes seeing the largest declines after a major refinery successfully restarted, while the West Coast moved in the opposite direction as refinery snags there sent prices jumping significantly," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Diesel in the Great Lakes should also begin easing, though that relief may take several more days to materialize. With oil holding below $100 per barrel, many Americans may see modest declines ahead for gasoline and slight drops for diesel, but the West Coast faces continued pressure with further increases possible. The broader geopolitical situation remains fluid and could push prices in either direction with little warning, and with Trump still weighing a diesel export ban, impacts could follow."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42/g today. The national average is up 35.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.34/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.449 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

September 28, 2025: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

September 28, 2024: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)

September 28, 2023: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

September 28, 2022: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

September 28, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $4.06/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.04/g.

Tennessee- $4.01/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.05/g.

Huntsville- $4.08/g, up 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.98/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.