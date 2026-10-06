Local Gas Prices Fall Another 15 Cents A Gallon At The Pump Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 15.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 9.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.04/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.43/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of 86.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.34/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.95/g.

"Average gasoline prices fell in 48 states over the last week, with diesel declining in 48 states as well, as a broad-based retreat brought relief to motorists across much of the country," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The largest declines were seen in Georgia and Ohio, where recently enacted fuel tax cuts amplified the drop, while price-cycling Florida and much of the Midwest also joined the broader downward trend."

"For now, declines may continue in a majority of states, though some price-cycling markets are at risk of an upward swing in gas prices in the days ahead," De Haanadded. "While oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are rising, refineries behind the Strait are not yet fully able to move products through, keeping gasoline and diesel prices elevated relative to what crude oil levels alone might suggest."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.30/g today. The national average is up 19.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.22/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 14.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.307 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

October 5, 2025: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

October 5, 2024: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

October 5, 2023: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

October 5, 2022: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

October 5, 2021: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.88/g, down 17.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.06/g.

Tennessee- $3.90/g, down 10.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.01/g.

Huntsville- $3.98/g, down 9.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.08/g.

For now, declines may continue in a majority of states, though some price-cycling markets are at risk of an upward swing in gas prices in the days ahead. While oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are rising, refineries behind the Strait are not yet fully able to move products through, keeping gasoline and diesel prices elevated relative to what crude oil levels alone might suggest."

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.