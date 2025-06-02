Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Nearly 10 Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.60/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 5.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.43/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.56/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.37/g while the highest was $5.11/g, a difference of $2.74/g.

"The national average price of gasoline has continued its gentle descent over the last week, with the most notable declines seen in the Great Lakes region, where a minor refinery issue was resolved, sending wholesale gas prices lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "We're also beginning to see prices retreat in California, a trend that should soon extend across much of the West Coast as additional gasoline shipments from Asia help offset recent refinery disruptions. While gasoline inventories remain somewhat tight heading into the summer, I’m optimistic that increased refinery output could pave the way for further price declines. That said, any unexpected outages could still cause short-term price bumps."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.465 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

June 2, 2024: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

June 2, 2023: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

June 2, 2022: $4.35/g (U.S. Average: $4.76/g)

June 2, 2021: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

June 2, 2020: $1.67/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

June 2, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

June 2, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)

June 2, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 2, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 2, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.66/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.68/g.

Tennessee- $2.68/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

Huntsville- $2.66/g, unchanged from last week's $2.66/g.

