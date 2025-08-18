Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Nearly 11 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 2.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.45/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.34/g while the highest was $3.49/g, a difference of $1.15/g.

“The national average is nearly unchanged from a week ago, with gasoline prices continuing to hover in the same territory where they’ve spent much of 2025 so far—in the low-$3-per-gallon range—as oil prices remain anchored in the $60s,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is down 4.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.671 per gallon.

“Price cycling markets once again led the biggest weekly price changes, with Ohio and Florida seeing a cycle and higher prices last week, while Michigan posted the largest drop and could be due for another jump in the cycle sometime this week," De Haan added. "For the majority of motorists in non-cycling states, gas prices will likely remain near current levels as we head toward Labor Day. However, it’s worth watching developments around a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. If such an agreement materializes, it could send oil prices lower on expectations that sanctions against Russia might be eased, effectively boosting global oil supply.”

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 18, 2024: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

August 18, 2023: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

August 18, 2022: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

August 18, 2021: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

August 18, 2020: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 18, 2019: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 18, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 18, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 18, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

August 18, 2015: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.70/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.71/g.

Tennessee- $2.70/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.75/g.

Huntsville- $2.77/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.