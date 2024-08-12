Local Gas Prices Fall Nearly 15 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 17.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 48.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"As summer driving season comes to a gradual close, we continue to see gasoline prices declining in most of the country as demand remains muted. Incredibly, the drop has also caused diesel fuel prices to crumble to their lowest level since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"As long as we can avoid a major hurricane threatening refineries in the Gulf region, I believe we could see declines continue into this week, with the national average potentially dipping to its lowest level of the summer. However, should economic data come in better than expected, there still could be a short-lived rally. While some states may also see gas prices rise to routine price cycling, primarily in the Great Lakes and Florida, prices across the board remain lower in every state compared to a year ago."

The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.72 per gallon - the lowest level since January, 2022, over 900 days ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.69/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.53/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.66/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41/g today. The national average is down 11.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 12, 2023: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

August 12, 2022: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.94/g)

August 12, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

August 12, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 12, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

August 12, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

August 12, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

August 12, 2016: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 12, 2015: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 12, 2014: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.93/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.95/g.

Tennessee- $2.97/g, down 8.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

Huntsville- $3.10/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.

