Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 17.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 54.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 48.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.85/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.79/g, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.64/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.65/g.

“Gasoline prices fell in every state over the last week, with 12 states seeing declines of more than 25 cents per gallon, while diesel dropped in nearly every state, with 8 falling more than 25 cents. GasBuddy data showed the national average price of diesel fell below $6 per gallon for the first time since September 10, a welcome milestone for truckers and consumers alike,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“These trends may continue, as the International Energy Agency has raised its forecast for oil production, putting additional pressure on oil prices as shipments ramp up through the Strait of Hormuz. GasBuddy expects the national average price of gasoline to fall this week to its lowest level since March, dropping below $3.72 per gallon.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 21.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74/g today. The national average is down 55.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 71.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, thole the national average price of diesel has decreased 18.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.999 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

November 16, 2025: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

November 16, 2024: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

November 16, 2023: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

November 16, 2022: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

November 16, 2021: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.46/g, down 17.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.63/g.

Tennessee- $3.39/g, down 16.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.56/g.

Huntsville- $3.44/g, down 12.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.57/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.