Local Gas Prices Fall Nearly Nine Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.54/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.36/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 53.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.22/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.47/g.

“Ahead of the peak of Thanksgiving travel, the national average has remained relatively steady, holding close to where it's been for the last few weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we’re likely to see more relief soon, particularly in the Great Lakes and West Coast regions. While Washington and Oregon may still see issues related to the Olympic pipeline shutdown, the broader outlook is promising— especially with oil prices dipping below $60 per barrel. Many states could begin to see further declines in the weeks ahead, just in time for the holidays.”

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today. The national average is down 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.777 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 24, 2024: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.01/g)

November 24, 2023: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

November 24, 2022: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

November 24, 2021: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

November 24, 2020: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

November 24, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 24, 2018: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

November 24, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

November 24, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

November 24, 2015: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.59/g, down 6.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66/g.

Tennessee- $2.60/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66/g.

Huntsville- $2.68/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.65/g.

