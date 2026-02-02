Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Nearly Nine Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.45/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.22/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 87.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.10/g while the highest was $3.50/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

“While oil prices jumped to their highest level in months amid geopolitical tensions, a weakening U.S. dollar, and supply concerns, the national average price of gasoline saw little change compared to a week ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Just over half of states saw gas prices decline, led by Indiana, Ohio, and other price-cycling states that had previously seen prices jump but have since started to fall. Meanwhile, prices are rising across much of the West Coast as the transition to summer gasoline begins and attention turns to another refinery shutdown in California expected in April. Over the coming weeks, we’re likely to see more states experiencing increases than decreases.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today. The national average is up 3.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 21.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.585 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

February 2, 2025: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

February 2, 2024: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

February 2, 2023: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

February 2, 2022: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

February 2, 2021: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.38/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.40/g.

Tennessee- $2.47/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.52/g.

Huntsville- $2.46/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.48/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

