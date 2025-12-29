Gas Prices Fall Nearly Three Cents A Gallon At The Pump In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.29/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 20.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.10/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.79/g, a difference of 69.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.01/g while the highest was $3.49/g, a difference of $1.48/g.

“For the fifth straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, with all but a handful of states seeing prices move lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Oil prices have remained relatively low even amid the U.S. blockade on Venezuela’s oil exports. With refineries running at seasonally high output and gasoline inventories building, most states— outside of price-cycling markets— have continued to see declines, with some stations in nearly a dozen states now dipping below the $2-per-gallon mark. That trend could persist a bit longer before prices finally bottom out sometime in January or February.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.75/g today. The national average is down 22.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.521 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

December 29, 2024: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.98/g)

December 29, 2023: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

December 29, 2022: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

December 29, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

December 29, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.37/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.42/g.

Tennessee- $2.38/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.42/g.

Huntsville- $2.50/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.55/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

