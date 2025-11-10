Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Six Cents At The Pump Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 6.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.49/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.34/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.21/g while the highest was $9.66/g, a difference of $7.45/g.

“The national average price of gasoline edged higher last week, with the vast majority of states seeing prices climb,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Refinery issues in the Great Lakes and West Coast have kept prices elevated, and gasoline inventory data from the government showed another large weekly drop in supplies, which has temporarily propped up prices. With thousands of flight cancellations ahead of Thanksgiving due to the FAA flight cuts, there could be slight shifts in gasoline demand, which may limit any near-term declines.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today. The national average is down 4.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 0.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 6.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.728 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 10, 2024: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

November 10, 2023: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

November 10, 2022: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

November 10, 2021: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

November 10, 2020: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 10, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

November 10, 2018: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

November 10, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

November 10, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

November 10, 2015: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.54/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.56/g.

Tennessee- $2.57/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.59/g.

Huntsville- $2.59/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.56/g.

