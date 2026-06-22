Local Gas Prices Increase Over Eight Cents A Gallon At The Pump In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 72.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 61.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.95/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.79/g, a difference of 84.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.94/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.65/g.

"Average gasoline prices declined in nearly every state over the last week, while all 50 states saw average diesel prices move lower/ However, the outlook is far from settled. New uncertainty has emerged after Iran suggested the Strait of Hormuz was closed, along with fresh warnings that the U.S. could again strike Iran, developments that could push oil prices higher in the days ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Despite this, gasoline prices aren't yet at significant risk of a spike, as some vessels have continued to move through the Strait. Still, should the situation worsen or escalate further, motorists could see that risk change quickly."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85/g today. The national average is down 67.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 19.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.990 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

June 22, 2025: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

June 22, 2024: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

June 22, 2023: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

June 22, 2022: $4.42/g (U.S. Average: $4.95/g)

June 22, 2021: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.44/g, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.55/g.

Tennessee- $3.48/g, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.57/g.

Huntsville- $3.49/g, down 14.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.64/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.