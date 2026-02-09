Chattanooga Gas Prices Jump Up Nearly 10 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 19.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.22/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.79/g, a difference of 57.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.09/g while the highest was $3.50/g, a difference of $1.41/g.

“The national average price of gasoline only edged slightly higher last week, but nine of the ten largest weekly price movements were increases, led by West Coast states as California begins the transition to summer gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Most states saw relatively minor fluctuations, but we’re now starting to see seasonal trends take hold on the West Coast, with those pressures expected to gradually push eastward in the weeks ahead. Even though oil prices slipped slightly last week amid reduced geopolitical risk, strengthening seasonal factors are likely to intensify, potentially driving the national average back above the $3-per-gallon mark, where prices could remain for at least part of the spring.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84/g today. The national average is up 5.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 2.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.614 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

February 9, 2025: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

February 9, 2024: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

February 9, 2023: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

February 9, 2022: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

February 9, 2021: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.44/g, up 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.38/g.

Tennessee- $2.52/g, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.47/g.

Huntsville- $2.55/g, up 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.46/g.

