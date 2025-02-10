Local Gas Prices Rebound, Dropping Just Over Ten Cents In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"While some states have seen gas prices inching up, much of the country continues to see mostly stable prices. States that experience price cycling have seen increases, while many others have only experienced minor fluctuations," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.46/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of 53.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.39/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.72/g.

"With tariffs on Mexico and Canada currently on pause, trade policy has yet to directly impact fuel prices. However, refinery issues are creating localized disruptions, particularly on the West Coast, where a refinery fire and the transition to summer gasoline are pushing prices higher," De Haan added. "Elsewhere, volatility and seasonal trends continue to drive normal fluctuations. For now, the overall direction of gas prices remains typical for this time of year, but we remain on watch for potential policy changes that could impact fuel prices."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is up 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.624 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

February 10, 2024: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

February 10, 2023: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

February 10, 2022: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

February 10, 2021: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

February 10, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

February 10, 2019: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 10, 2018: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

February 10, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 10, 2016: $1.47/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 10, 2015: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.79/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.

Tennessee- $2.72/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.

Huntsville- $2.79/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

