Local Gas Prices Remain Steady This Week, Averaging $2.60 A Gallon At The Pump

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga are unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.60/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 9.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.36/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.32/g while the highest was $5.11/g, a difference of $2.79/g.

“Average gas prices declined in nearly all states over the last week as refineries ramped up output and gasoline supplies surged,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While a few states experienced price cycling—a pattern where prices drop sharply and then spike every couple of weeks—the overall gentle downward trend is typical as summer progresses. If oil prices continue to rise gradually, it could eventually impact gas prices, but for now, we likely won’t see any major shifts at the pump in most areas this week.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/g today. The national average is down 5.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.448 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

June 9, 2024: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

June 9, 2023: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

June 9, 2022: $4.58/g (U.S. Average: $4.98/g)

June 9, 2021: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 9, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

June 9, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

June 9, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

June 9, 2017: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

June 9, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

June 9, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.66/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66/g.

Tennessee- $2.67/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.68/g.

Huntsville- $2.64/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66/g.

